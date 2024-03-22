Exchange Hotel brings back Keg for a Cause in support of Good Friday Appeal

Horsham's Exchange Hotel is bringing back its Keg for a Cause charity initiative in 2024 in support of the Good Friday Appeal on Friday, March 22.
Patrons can pay as much or as little as they like for a drink from a keg donated by The Exchange, with 100 per cent of the money being donated to the Good Friday Appeal, raising funds for the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne.
Owner of The Exchange, Nick Murray said Keg for a Cause has raised about $85,000 for various causes in the last several years while traditionally it's based around local people, organisations and events.
"We're pretty passionate about helping kids," said Mr Murray.
The Exchange decided to bring back Keg for a Cause for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Australian Hotels Association's Top Pubs initiative.
The Top Pubs Initiative is partnered with the Good Friday Appeal and challenges pubs around Victoria to raise money for RCH.
"We thought we'd kick in and become part of that," said Mr Murray.
"People can come along, have a beer, get together, celebrate, while at the same time they're raising funds for a good cause."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.