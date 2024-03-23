All eyes were on Central Park as CWTA finished summer sporting season

All eyes were on the Central Park Tennis Club for the CWTA senior finals on Saturday, March 23.
It was a busy day for the home club as they had sides in three of the four grades.
Horsham Lawn faced Central Park in pennant, which was what was a top-two clash from the regular season.
Natimuk and Kalkee faced off in the A Special, while Central Park and St Michaels Red played in the A Grade decider.
Central Park and Laharum rounded out the afternoon of action in B Special.
For the pennant squads, it was Central Park's second-straight grand final appearance after they played Kalkee in the 2022/23 season.
Whilst Horsham Lawn hoped to finish their season by doing the minor/major premiership double.
It was a picture-perfect day for tennis, as the Bureau of Meteorology forecasted a high of 24 degrees Celsius.
More importantly, winds only reached 25 kilometres per hour.
