Amalgamation announced: Wimmera Lutheran College to strengthen schools

Three Lutheran schools in the region are set to merge under a unified leadership structure starting in 2025.
Wimmera Lutheran College, the amalgamation of Holy Trinity Lutheran College Horsham, St Peter's Lutheran School Dimboola, and Nhill Lutheran School, aims to bolster existing collaborations and strengthen educational outcomes for all students.
By consolidating resources, streamlining administration, and fostering professional development opportunities for staff, the new model seeks to attract and retain top-tier educators while upholding the schools' shared values of Lutheran education.
"We're excited about the resource efficiencies this will provide for our students, and the leadership and professional development opportunities it creates for our staff so we can continue to attract and retain the best teachers for our school," Nhill Lutheran School principal Damon Prenzler said.
"Our schools share the same Lutheran values and commitment to educational excellence so it feels like the right fit for us to continue to work together."
Each school will continue to maintain its identity under the new model with their school leader, whilst a new overarching executive principal will also be appointed to support it.
An amalgamation team with representatives from each school has been working to finalise establishing a single board that will govern the three schools.
"The amalgamation is about utilising and leveraging the strengths on offer from all three schools and we'll have a stronger educational platform by working together, " Holy Trinity principal Jason Przibilla said.
"We already share resources across areas like business management, finances, maintenance and some specialist staff, but there are other areas where we can improve efficiencies and ensure that our main focus is on educational outcomes for our students.
"For our staff this new model will give them leadership and career development opportunities they wouldn't have had at our school alone," St Peter's Lutheran principal Millie Dent said.
"We're looking forward to sharing more resources with the other schools whilst still maintaining our small school spirit which we and our community are proud of."
Staff, parents and the wider school community were informed of the amalgamation.
