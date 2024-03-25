The Wimmera Mail-Times
Day of the Dackel returns: Edenhope hosts annual Dachshund celebration

Ben Fraser
Ben Fraser
Updated March 26 2024 - 11:54am, first published March 25 2024 - 3:00pm
Dachshund devotees from across the country will again converge on Edenhope next month for the annual community get-together.

Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

