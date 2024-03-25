Day of the Dackel returns: Edenhope hosts annual Dachshund celebration

Dachshund devotees from across the country will again converge on Edenhope next month for the annual community get-together.
The 'Day of the Dackel' celebrates the beloved dachshund on Sunday, April 7, with a special day dedicated to honouring these distinctive dogs, known for their long bodies, short legs, and playful personalities.
The dachshund is known by many names - including sausage or wiener dog - and is known as the Dackel in German-speaking countries.
The weekend event will see dachshund owners and enthusiasts from Melbourne, regional Victoria, Tasmania, New South Wales and South Australia come together to celebrate the unique breed.
Organiser Diana Saville said the day features parades, social gatherings, costume contests, and fundraising events for dachshund rescue organizations.
"Last year we had the dachshund racing for the first time and it was such a hit," she said.
For those arriving early, the annual Dackel Dinner and PJ party at Henley Park's barbecue shelter will entertain everyone from 6pm.
"Dress in your comfiest PJs and bring your dachshunds along for a night of warmth and camaraderie," Ms Saville said.
For more information, registration forms and payment details, visit the dayofthedackel.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.