The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Be a good egg in forests this Easter long weekend

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 26 2024 - 11:50am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With thousands of Victorians expected to spend time outdoors this Easter long weekend and throughout the school holidays, people are being urged to act sensibly to avoid putting nature and other forest visitors at risk.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.