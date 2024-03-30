The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Grampian Health Horsham celebrating new equipment thanks to Cellarbrations

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 2 2024 - 11:17am, first published March 31 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Patients of Wyuna and Oxley wards at Grampians Health's Horsham campus are sitting more comfortably thank to the generous support of one Horsham business.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.