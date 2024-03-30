Grampian Health Horsham celebrating new equipment thanks to Cellarbrations

Patients of Wyuna and Oxley wards at Grampians Health's Horsham campus are sitting more comfortably thank to the generous support of one Horsham business.
Cellarbrations pledged $10,000 to the acute and sub-acute wards for the purchase of new washable patient chairs and adjustable bariatric chairs.
The cash donation was also used to purchase a 65-inch television for the dining area in Wyuna.
Wyuna nurse unit manager Kerri Chamberlain thanked Cellarbrations for their generous support and said patients were very pleased with the TV in particular.
"We previously only had a small TV up there and many had trouble seeing it," she said.
"Many patients have already told me they can't wait until the footy starts so they can come to the dining room and watch it on the big TV."
Cellarbrations manager Mukesh Bhutani said his business was pleased to support vital community organisations such as the hospital and the fire brigade.
"While we appreciate the recognition, it is not necessary," Mr Bhutani said.
"This is something that we feel strongly about and we will continue to contribute to Grampians Health every year."
