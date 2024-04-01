The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Holidaymakers flock to the Wimmera, lakes, mountains and markets popular

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
April 1 2024 - 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Holidaymakers flocked to the Wimmera, taking advantage of the four-day weekend to kick back and relax or to rev up their jet skis and speed boats on lakes and waterways throughout the popular tourist region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.