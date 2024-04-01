Holidaymakers flock to the Wimmera, lakes, mountains and markets popular

Holidaymakers flocked to the Wimmera, taking advantage of the four-day weekend to kick back and relax or to rev up their jet skis and speed boats on lakes and waterways throughout the popular tourist region.
On Saturday morning, campers at the Taylors Lake free camping site woke to a million-dollar view as the sun rose over the water. Some spent the day relaxing, while others took to the water early on skis, jet boats, and various blow-up floating apparatus.
Green Lake was also a popular site for water activities, while others relaxed by the Wimmera River in Horsham on deck chairs and an esky nearby.
The Halls Gap market was exciting, drawing a large crowd of eager shoppers. The thrill of discovering local food and wine, hand-crafted clothing, hats, headbands, pickles, art, artifacts, and a variety of food and coffee vans added a delightful twist to the holiday experience of locals and interstate visitors.
After the devastating fires earlier this year, the tourism numbers will benefit to the local economy.
Operations Nexus Police were constantly present on the roads, with breath tests in Horsham early Sunday morning and patrol cars parked randomly throughout the region.
Police warned they'd focus on speed, impaired driving, fatigue, driver distraction, and seatbelt compliance in the lead-up to the Easter weekend to contain the road toll on Victorian roads.
In a statement released on Easter Eve, they said, "Our sole aim is your safety. We want you to enjoy Easter, but more importantly, we want you to all return home safe to family and friends at the end.."
