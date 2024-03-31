Art in the Air at the Laharum Hall attracted tourists over Easter

Art in the Air held its official opening on Thursday evening in the Laharum Hall. About 50 guests attended, with more following over the long weekend.
The exhibition, created by a small group of local artists working in multiple fields of painting, textile work, and pottery, opened from 10am to 2pm over the four-day Easter weekend.
Artists attend during the weekend to discuss their art; most articles are available for sale.
Local artist Ray Colvin has several works on display, including a commissioned three-part canvas painted from a view of a local property. He was commissioned by the owners for the artwork.
He said another of his artworks is a typical Australian scene of farmers chatting at their fence line. It has attracted much attention from locals and tourists and is called 'The Boys are back in Town.'
Also on display is the hand-painted artwork by Gariwerd Artists. The mural is painted on a repurposed curtain and intended to be hung on windows to improve the acoustics.
Guests were treated to a light supper and local wine at the opening.
