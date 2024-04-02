Squad depth key for Taylors Lake as side seeks consistency across the park

Justin Beugelaar steps into the senior football coaches position at Taylors Lake for the 2024 Horsham District Football Netball Season, and hopes greater squad depth can help the side become more competitive.
Meanwhile, the Lakers A grade netball squad has banked on continuity within the playing group.
In 2023 the Lakers had ambitions of climbing the HDFNL ladder, but a spate of injuries exposed the club's shallow depth.
"last year we struggled a lot with numbers, and getting blokes down to training," Beugelaar said
But, Beugelaar believes the club is building protection from falling into the same trap through recruitment.
"You can never prevent [injuries], but what you've got to do is put things in place in regards to the depth for your team," he said.
Beugelaar said a strong recruitment drive from the Lakers' reserves coach Sam Rintoule is keeping training numbers high through the pre season, while Beugelaar has looked to build consistency within the top grade ranks.
"You find a lot, especially with the district leagues, your top six players normally are the guns and then the rest are far behind.," Beugelaar said.
"We're just trying to get consistent across all avenues of the park so we've got no weak links.
With only two A grade netball players departing the club ahead of the 2024 HDFNL season, the Lakers are hoping continuity and familiarity will provide a great strength for the young side.
"I want us to be fitter and stronger," said Taylors Lake A grade netball coach Lydia Schneider.
"They are still a really young team, even though it's been a year, they are still so young."
In 2024, Schneider is hoping her side can work to make their connections on court stronger.
Building on 'that second nature' of knowing where your teammates are for support.
Two players Schneider is tipping for a big season are Isabelle Hedt and Lily Weir, who split their time between under 17s and the senior ranks in 2023.
"We've got two really young powerhouses," Schneider said.
"They already know each other so well and are already plying together really smoothly, it's really good to see."
