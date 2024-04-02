The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Squad depth key for Taylors Lake as side seeks consistency across the park

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated April 2 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Justin Beugelaar steps into the senior football coaches position at Taylors Lake for the 2024 Horsham District Football Netball Season, and hopes greater squad depth can help the side become more competitive.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.