Positivity keeping hope high around Laharum ahead of the 2024 HDFNL

Long time Demon and renowned senior netballer, Bec McIntyre steps up to coach the Laharum's A grade effort in the 2024 Horsham District Football and Netball League.
Meanwhile, things are feeling positive for the Mountain Men on the football field as strong off season recruitment fuels a hope for greater results.
Always the bridesmaids, never the bride, however Laharum may be kicking off the 2024 HDFNL season as premiership favourites.
Edenhope Apsley beat Laharum in the 2022 and '23 grand finals but a new look Saints outfit leaves plenty of question in the air on whether the side can achieve the threepeat.
And, continuity amongst Laharum's strong line up could see the Demons' side that has otherwise been dominant through recent seasons become the favourite in 2024.
Laharum has almost had an extended pre season, already one of the fittest sides in the league, Many of the Demons A graders spent their summer playing basketball under McIntyre with the Horsham Hornets.
Despite stepping a side as co-coaches, Liv and Caitlin Jones-Story will return to the Laharum for the 2024 season.
Both are former league best and fairest winners and can control the mid-court and offensive end.
Despite a dogged 2023 HDFNL season where Laharum finished winless, Demons' coach Shannan Argall said the there is a real positive feeling amongst the playing group heading into the 2024 season.
"We've come together with really good numbers, we've was recruited really well and there's lots the training numbers on the track," Argall said.
"[There is a] really positive vibe, not only in the seniors, but amongst the club."
With a large portion of the club's 2024 side being made up of recruits and ex-players returning to the club, Argall said the early stages of the season will be about building familiarity amongst the group.
"It's about building an understanding and familiarity with the way that we want to play," he said.
"To play well, you've got to have really clear game plans and consistency, so we're working on our structures and discipline with implementing our style of play."
