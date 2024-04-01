Easter is a reminder that life goes on

It is tempting, as Easter Sunday rolls around each year, to convey the same message of peace and love we do every year.
And the sentiment is always similar, if not tempered by contemporary events.
But each year is different, bringing new challenges and cause for despair, as well as new sources of joy and happiness.
Ukraine is now into its third year of war, with Russia showing no signs of backing down from its invasion.
The Middle East, namely the Gaza strip, is steadily descending into an intractable chasm of misery, pain and fear, as the world watches on helplessly.
Here, the flashpoints seem far less black and white, and ever more intractable, as the world seems unable to reconcile the unravelling of history to merge with modern-day cruelties.
When calls to war lead to children starving, in real time, in their thousands, the world feels bleak.
Here in Australia, such overseas conflicts couldn't feel more remote, and we should never stop feeling grateful for our continued bounty of good fortune.
And yet it's important to remember that, at any given time, people around us will be suffering.
Road crashes, fatal or otherwise.
Natural disasters, financial misfortune, personal heartbreak and illness - we were reminded, not that it was necessary, that even young and fit royals aren't immune from cancer, nor from having to tell the kids.
This last point is, again, but the yearly marking of the Christian calendar - the days marking the death and resurrection, for believers of Christ, remind us of our shared humanity.
For many, the lessons of Christ and his suffering never cease to resonate.
Many others prefer to live by the seasons, and other less formal strains of spirituality.
It is possible for everyone to lead a good life, to understand and forgive and be redeemed, whether through the teachings of a church or religion, or through humanist principles and the simple kindness of others.
Easter, whether through church services, family gatherings or just chocolate eggs, is a time to pause and reflect and be with friends and family.
If that isn't possible, it can still be a time to mark. The certain arrival of autumn, the departure of warm weather and the imminence of frost and cold.
The ticking along of the school year, the government calendar, the work cycle; the continuation of personal rituals, cycles and routines.
We should take comfort in these certainties. Because no matter how you choose to mark it, Easter, in other words, is a reminder that another year is underway and that life goes on.
