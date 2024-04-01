Wimmera and Grampians gives $398,162 to record Good Friday Appeal

Regional Victoria raised $5,261,913 through this year's Good Friday Appeal for the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, with Horsham leading the way for the Wimmera and Grampians.
Horsham raised $73,188 for this year's appeal, over $20,000 more than in 2023.
While Pomonal also showed off its generosity with a total contribution of $59,381, with Jim Leithhead's collection of classic Lincolns proving a fundraising success.
Ararat ($40,472), Stawell ($35,146) and Warracknabeal ($29,993) were the region's next top donators.
Telangatuk East, Nhill, Willaura and Lake Bolac, St Arnaud, Donald, Dimboola and Glenorchy all reached six figures with the amount they raised.
Rainbow, Natimuk, Hopetoun, Murtoa, Goroke, Birchip, Marnoo, Rupanyup, Kaniva, Harrow, Edenhope and Jeparit also raised considerable donations for the Good Friday Appeal.
In total, the Wimmera and Grampians regions contributed $398,162 to the Good Friday Appeals record total of $23,368,724.
Good Friday Appeal executive director Rebecca Cowan said the organisation is thankful for the support received from across regional Victoria each year.
"Once again, there have been incredible and inventive fundraising initiatives over the state," said Ms Cowan.
"In Torquay, volunteers rattled tins up and down the Great Ocean Road, while families came together for a fun-day in Inverleigh, and Ararat celebrated the musical talent of the town.
"Thank you to all of the regional communities who have donated their time and money to support the Appeal in raising funds so The Royal Children's Hospital, and now six key regional health services across the state, can continue to grow and be at the forefront of paediatric care to help sick kids."
