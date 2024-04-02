The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Former Horsham school student, now Bishop-Elect, a journey of faith

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
April 2 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former Horsham Lutheran College student, Richard Schwedes, has risen through the ranks and been called to the role of Bishop of NSW and the ACT Lutheran Church. His new role includes overseeing New Zealand.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.