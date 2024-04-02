Phantoms Victorian Volleyball League season kicks off amidst fixture fiasco

The preliminaries are over and now it is time for the real thing to start with the Victorian Volleyball League season commencing on Saturday under a cloud of controversy.
This controversy surrounds a season fixture that despite having the same twelve team premier competition as season 2023, has been divided into two pools of six, with only a season fixture to round six completed.
In Phantoms case the ability to host home games in Bendigo and Ballarat has been compromised by the "luck of the draw" nature of where the teams will finish on the ladder after round six, something that half the competition have protested against.
For Phantoms, the club finds itself dumbfounded that it cannot get a fixture request that befits a regional club despite 13 years of participation.
With seven teams entered for season 2024, the Premier one men and women and the State League one women will be sitting at home cooling their heels waiting until next week for their season to start, missing out on a round one valuable home game opportunity.
The Phantoms committee met on Monday night and has drafted their response to the debacle, in line with the other five clubs who have done likewise. president Ben Hassell said.
"Our club draws on players from right across regional Victoria and to not be able to plan their season beyond round six makes it extremely tough on those players and their families," said Phantoms president Ben Hassell.
"Moreso the opportunity to play home games in Bendigo especially is a big selling point for players in the West."
"The ball is in Volleyball Victoria's court now and we'll keep pushing ahead with bated breath."
Back on the court, Volleyball Horsham will be represented in the Premier Two men's team by Tyler Puls, who will play the libero role, the versatile Jack Hannan who will be used where needed and former member Brady King who comes into this round after displaying great form in the Ballarat tournament.
The team will be coached by Matthew Berry who is bullish about his team's chances.
"The team played some good volleyball in the Ballarat tournament against quality opposition and if they bring that form to this weekend, we'll be in with a show, even though Mazenod and Mornington will be strong teams," Berry said.
In the State League Two men's team, Tyler Snowden pulls on the purple and black after a long lay off and will play the key middle blocking role alongside former Volleyball Horsham member Caleb Smith.
The team has two very winnable games against Latrobe Uni and Western Region.
The State League Two men have a double header against a new Association in the Derrimut Knights with both Jack Snowden and Haidyn Young named in an extended squad of fourteen.
Paige Hemley will continue with her development as she lines up for the premier two women's team, as they face two strong teams in Heidelberg and Mornington.
Mercedes Arnott and Ella Van Duren are in line to play for the State League two women's team as they face the perennially strong Yarra Ranges in a double header.
The Volleyball Horsham community rallied around Volleyball Horsham Hall of Fame Legend David Abud's Ride for Alzheimer's raising $2000 for the cause.
Abud was blown away by the support.
"I can't thank the Volleyball Horsham community enough and Alzheimer's Australia said it was great that the association has been such a pivotal part of the fundraising," he said.
Abud has been riding for Alzheimer's Research for four years now and in that time has raised just on $40,000.
Many Horsham residents will be familiar with the Abud name, as David's father Dr Rodney Abud practiced in Horsham for many years in the seventies and eighties, before moving to Melbourne in the mid-eighties.
