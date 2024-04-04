Panthers on the prowl in the 2024 HDFNL with sights set on making finals

Rupanyup's footballers are looking to keep things simple as the 2022 Horsham District Football and Netball League premiers set their sights on playing finals in 2024.
Meanwhile, Boosted by strong recruits, the biggest movers of the 2023 A grade season, will look to build on last year's success.
"It's the same goalpost, same red footy," said Rupanyup's senior football coach, Braydon Ison.
The 2022 premiership winning Panthers are looking to keep things simple as the side build's its 2024 gameplan with an aim of playing finals again.
"I think we'll play finals," said Ison.
"I think that's pretty realistic, that's why you play footy."
Ison highlighted two players looking ready to stand out in the Panthers red an blue this year.
"Lachlan Holm from the Stawell Warriors came across this year, [he's] looking really good on the track," Ison said.
"And, Jimmy Finnigan, [in his] first year out of under 17s has really hit the ground running."
As a former Horsham Demons goal keeper, incoming A grade coach, Jedda Heard headlines a strong list of recruits heading for the Panthers for the 2024 season.
"We're looking pretty strong," Heard said.
"We were pretty short on numbers earlier on, but we have managed to pull in a few recruits and we're looking at pretty good season."
Amongst its incoming stars, Rupanyup counts former Minyip Murtoa duo Meg Cashin and Maddi Morgan.
And, Heard is tipping the Panthers incumbent goal shooter Zanaiya Bergen to be a huge asset for the side.
"They're going to be some hard players to beat," Heard said.
"They can they can do the job well."
In 2024, Heard said she is focussed on continuing the Panthers' growth.
"We are really just sticking to our guns with where we came from last year," Heard said.
"I'm just looking to add more into that and work on just a few one percentage things."
