A look back at Natimuk United a decade after their inaugural HDFNL season

With the 2024 Horsham and District Football and Netball season a little over a week away, The Wimmera Mail-Times decided to explore the first decade of the Natimuk United Football and Netball Club.
In early 2014, the Horsham RSL Diggers and Natimuk Football and Netball Club boards voted to merge to become Natimuk United.
The decision was finalised after both clubs held separate special general meetings on Wednesday, February 19.
More than 80 per cent of the 60 Natimuk members voted in favour, whilst 97 per cent of the 40 Horsham RSL Diggers members ratified the decision to become Natimuk United.
Former Natimuk United president Andrew Carine was pleased with the process despite the challenges.
"On the whole, I think it went reasonably smoothly. It was probably a little bit easier because one club was in the Wimmera League, and one club was in the District League," Carine said.
"I think we finished up with as good an outcome as we as we possibly could."
Despite Natmuk keeping its identity in the form of its name and mascot, Carine believed that both clubs were well represented.
"There's an element [from Natimuk] that they could have their name in the operating name. But there was also an element that they have embraced some of the traditions that were that were from the United side," former Natimuk United president Andrew Carine said.
"There's always two sides to every story; there's always two sides to how this is all going to work."
At the time of the merge, former Diggers president Peter Miller was optimistic about what it could bring.
"I can only see it as being a great opportunity for us now, to form a great club together with Natimuk and have some genuine success," former Diggers president Peter Miller told the Mail-Times.
"There's plenty of passion for what we're doing and the direction we're going in."
Carine also spoke to The Mail-Times following the 2014 decision.
After some members were originally hesitant, came around to the decision.
"Some people just don't like change, but it's a sign of the times," he said.
"I think you're going to see more and more clubs going down this road sooner or later."
History was made on two counts when the club stepped out onto Horsham City Oval against Edenhope-Apsley on Friday, April 4.
Not only was it the club's first fixture, but it was also the first HDFNL game played under lights for premiership points.
Unfortunately for the Rams, they went down to the Saints by 57 points in the seniors.
Natimuk United faired better on the court with a 56-29 A Grade victory at City Oval.
Despite premiership success eluding the Rams in the seniors, there have been some standout performances in other grades.
Under-17s footballer Alex Ridsdale finished the club's first season with a joint league best and fairest medal.
It was a successful period for the club's netballers in the mid-2010's.
The Grade netballers claimed premierships in the 2015 and 2017 seasons.
Whilst B Grade won the 2017 flag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.