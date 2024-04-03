Horsham East Rotary Club recognises charitable efforts of local volunteers

'Follow your dreams' and always be the 'expat' not the 'expert'.
That's the advice Marguerite Goulding gave to her fellow Rotarians and friends when she was awarded with a Paul Harris Fellow.
"My life is my hobby and the ability to continue making a difference is what inspires me to carry on," said Ms Goulding.
Horsham East Rotary Club recently honoured Ms Goulding, along with Mary and Teresa Marchesini with one of the highest forms of recognition a Rotary Club can give a Rotarian or community member.
For the past 20 years, Ms Goulding has been volunteering, with her work through Australian Volunteers taking her to Banda Aceh, Bangladesh, Nepal, Outback Australia and Vanuatu
Recently, Ms Goulding has been working with the Eye Care Foundation in Cambodia.
While visiting Horsham, Ms Goulding spoke to the club and friends about her work including the highlight of her career, working with the Indigenous peoples in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.
This time showed her how much she could do for early education while working with minimal resources.
She helped to establish a language-learning model that is used around the world and this experience was a profound period of professional and cultural development.
She hopes to continue her involvement with charity work in Cambodia and explore opportunities for disability inclusion.
Mary Marchesini said she and her sister don't do their charity work for the accolades, they enjoy being involved in their local community and making a difference.
The Marchesini sisters have donated to several community groups, including Christian Emergency Food Centre, Horsham West and Haven Primary School playground, Wimmera Hospice Auxiliary, and Kmart Christmas Giving Tree for Children.
The pair are also well known for their work with the Cancer Council, and have raised funds for many years through their hard work selling relishes, sauces, biscuits, cakes, and later jams.
The sisters have also contributed their catering expertise to community events raising funds for the community.
