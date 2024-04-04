Hindmarsh Shire Council CEO appointment announced

THE Hindmarsh Shire Council is excited to announce the appointment of Monica Revell as the new Chief Executive Officer.
At the Wednesday, 3 April 2024 meeting, the Council selected Mrs Monica Revell as the new Chief Executive Officer following a competitive recruitment process that included many high-quality applications and multiple rounds of interviews.
Mrs Revell will be well known to the local community. She has worked for the Council since February 2011 in many roles, including as the Council's Director of Corporate and Community Services for seven years and Acting CEO for the past five and a half months.
Mrs Revell has a strong understanding of the challenges faced by rural and regional communities. She has lived in Dimboola for almost 25 years and grew up in Horsham.
Mrs Revell said, "I am excited to accept this position and work closely with staff, the community, and the Council to deliver Hindmarsh Shire's vision, strategic objectives, and advocacy priorities."
Fortunately, we have someone with Monica's experience to take our shire into the future. She already knows the business thoroughly.
Monica has an unbridled passion for her community, staff, and local government and its services. I know she will excel in key areas such as increased advocacy for financial and infrastructure projects, a desire to improve community satisfaction across all local government areas, and an open and approachable manner toward everybody.
I look forward to Monica bringing her stamp to our council and implementing new and exciting things for our communities. The shire is in good hands.
Mrs Revell will commence on Monday, April 8, 2024.
For more information, please get in touch with Cr Brett Ireland, Mayor, on 0431 755 625 or email bireland@hindmarsh.vic.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.