Experience a boon for Noradjuha Quantong netballers keen for finals

Noradjuha Quantong's A grade netballer have set firm sights on playing deep into finals in 2024 after a semi final loss lasty year.
Meanwhile, with great continuity in its line up, Noradjuha Quantong's senior footballers are hoping to take those extra steps in the 2024 post-season after their preliminary final exit in 2023.
Noradjuha Quantong's A grade netball coach, Fiona Rowe aims to provide an encouraging and supportive environment for her netballers as they strive for finals in 2024.
"Our goal this year is to make that last week in September," said Rowe
"That is the ultimate goal."
Rowe said the Bombers have had a strong preseason ahead of the HDFNL's opening round.
"The girls have been training really hard," she said.
"Continuing to work on their base fitness, and then applying their high netball skills during high intensity has been our focus.
Rowe expects to see a strong season ahead for the experienced duo of Brooke Pay and Shannon Couch.
"Both had really good pre seasons, they look like they have ready to fire throughout the year."
Rowe also expect new recruit, Holly Nuske to play a part this season as she joins the club from the Horsham Demons.
"[She's] been outstanding in the preseason, its exciting to see what she can produce."
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers are not looking to continue the momentum the side held in 2023 with senior football coach Damian Cameron expecting his young side to only improve with another season under their belts.
"We've done a lot of things similar to what we did last year, obviously set ourselves up pretty well," Cameron said.
"With a young group, natural improvements and guys being that year older is going to be a huge help for us.
"[We're] just working on things that worked for us last year."
Cameron believes replicating what the side did in 2023 is key to finding success again.
"We really [were] enjoying it last year and I think that's why we played our best football," Cameron said.
"We really enjoyed being out there with each other."
While finals is the Bomber's aim this season, for now, Cameron is focused on the early phase of the season.
"We just need to tick a few boxes and make sure we're enjoying it and set ourselves up well," he said.
