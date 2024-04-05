Easter feasting: lamb roasts, baked potatoes, and family gatherings

Fabulous timing for me when I found my 'fun cooking food' mojo again during Easter, just when my sister and her family were staying.
With our crew home, that made ten under the same roof, so for feeding a crowd, I went with a couple of lamb roasts one night and baked potatoes with every topping I could think of the next.
Baked potatoes are a bit like stone soup aren't they?
It's not really about the potato but the myriad of tasty sides that are included as toppings.
Kym organized a barbecue, and with toasted ham and cheese sandwiches, hot crossed buns and chocolate cake to eat in between, no one had a chance to get hungry.
Let's be honest, with the amount of cheese, bread and fizzy drinks going around, not to mention hollow eggs - we were never going to get close to having a chance to get hungry, were we?
When it's socially acceptable to nibble on the ear of a chocolate bunny at any time of day, hunger isn't likely to be an issue I'm afraid.
I must admit that I'm kind of hoping we've started a new Easter tradition this year, by having the city folk up for a play in the country, in the comfort of our own home.
The last few Easters seem like a bit of a blur to me.
I'm pretty sure we spent one of them camped in the backyard during lockdowns, but for the majority of the past decade, I've stayed in our caravan, powered by a humming generator, at Mac Park near Mt Gambier.
We spent Easter soaking in the spirit of motorsport - a mixture of passion, speed, mechanical genius and competition.
There was plenty of action at our place though, where my own three young ladies were in situ with their three teenage cousins.
There was always someone desperately charging their phone, someone tinkering on the piano, someone seeking solace with the dogs, someone tweaking their playlist, everyone being told to "get off your phone!", someone waiting for a shower and someone pretending they didn't have a clue how to wash dishes.
Unable to get through the shower in time for church, I watched online until I was told, "get off your phone!"
