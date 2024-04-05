The fateful flight of Lancaster ME663: Remembering the Bomber Boys of WWII

"The Captain ordered abandon aircraft and all the crew acknowledged. The plane lurched and at 6000ft straightened out the Captain said "Hurry!' and "Abandon!" I left by way of the rear turret. The aircraft was burning in both wings and the flames were coming back both sides. The starboard side was the worst. I did not see the aircraft crash. I was met by Danes and taken for a meal. The Germans turned up. I have no information re: the other crew members. I did not see any 'chutes."