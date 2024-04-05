Horsham Combined Probus Club appoints officers and committee for 2024.

Horsham Combined Probus Club has held its 2024 Annual General Meeting with the election of office bearers and committee members.
Probus is a social group for retired or semi-retired people emphasizing social activities, friendships, and personal development. and meets in Horsham RSL monthly.
Elected for 2024 are President Neville Smith, Vice-President; Pam Rethus; Secretary; Faye Smith, Treasurer; Jeff Pay; Welfare Coordinator; Jan Chivell, Social activities and Trips; Edith Whyatt, Membership Officer; Catherine Sellers, Publicity; Faye Smith and committee members; Leonore Uebergang, Jeff Uebergang and Jan Aisbett.
Neville Smith is a former president of Horsham Probus Club which folded a few years ago and was elected to the role for 2024.
The four groups that operated for many years have now combined into two.
However, they have 63 members and are a positive social group that encourages people to form new friendships and participate in various health-promoting activities.
Horsham Probus also has a ukulele group called the Silver Strings, a Sip 'n cycle group, and walking groups that meet weekly, a monthly, dine-out group coffee morning on Monday and Thursday, and also organise occasional trips, outings, and activities.
Helen Okely was appointed Auditor for 2024.
The meeting thanked retiring president Bob Sloan, retiring secretary and committee member Rae Decker, retiring committee member and newsletter editor Cynthia Peterson, and retiring committee member Gary Coutts with certificates of appreciation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.