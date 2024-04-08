Horsham centenarian is a country girl at heart

Centenarian Avis Denholm has collected 100 years of memories, and while celebrating this milestone in her life, she has revealed many of them, including her love of performing and the arts.
She became actively involved in the stage when she moved to Balmoral in 1963, where she lived for 35 years.
"There's nothing better than making people laugh," she said. However, she also believes serious topics can be successfully portrayed on stage.
Her love of performing continued when she moved to Horsham in 1987 and became involved with the Horsham Arts Council.
Her continued involvement has extended to directing and producing. She took a directing course at Monash University to increase her skills, which she has generously passed on to others, according to fellow HAC Life Member, Sandra Wills.
Of the many performances she has watched, directed, or performed in, Les Miserables remains her favorite, and the song Bring Him Home is one of her most loved.
She remembers when HAC had only $7.00 in the bank and nowhere to call home.
"We used to borrow a shed or any place available to build our sets and backdrops, it was tough," she said.
While loving all aspects of performing, she particularly loved outdoor theatre and restaurant productions.
Her outstanding contribution to the Horsham Arts Council has been acknowledged with a Life Membership.
Ms Denholm was born in the South Australian River Murray town of Loxton.
Her first year at Concordia College was cut short by a few months because she was granted a scholarship to attend a Business College.
"I hated the city and returned to Loxton as soon as possible.
Ms. Denholm "walked straight into a job as a cashier at Eudunda Farmers," she said.
"It was waiting for me. I didn't have to apply or have an interview or anything."
World War II began when she was 15 years old, and she took a position as an office manager with Bennett and Fischer. However, when the war ended and the boys returned, they wanted their jobs back.
"Another spell in Adelaide didn't last long, and she searched the Adelaide Advertiser's jobs vacant page for other options.
She was soon on a plane and on the way back to the country, but further afield than Loxton. She took up a position as Station Secretary and Governess at Mt Eva Station.
She met and married her late husband, Len, in 1953. They moved to Balmoral and welcomed their son Neil a few years later.
The farm they bought had a solid brick house, but the fencing and woolshed were old and needed extensive work.
"It was five years before I had hot water connected to the house," she said. I'd carry buckets of water up one step and down another two to get the water to the copper to heat it," she said.
One of the memories that stands out from the early days on the farm is the day she won a truck.
"The phone rang, and they told me I'd won the competition I'd entered a few weeks before.
"It was a one-tone white Dodge truck.
"It came at a good time. We had been feeding out the cattle and sheep with an old ute, so you can imagine how much of a benefit winning a truck was," she said.
But she loved country life. Several spells in the city had convinced her that city life was not for her.
When Neil was just 14, after only 17 years of marriage, her world was changed forever by the sudden death of her husband from a heart attack.
"I'd never lifted a bale of hay, but I had the farm to manage, and I soon learned," she said.
Digging post holes with a crowbar, shearing, and tractor work became the daily routine.
She managed the farm for 17 years before deciding to sell and move to Horsham.
She is sometimes still called the Shearer's Cook from the days she ran the farm alone.
She joined Parents without Partners and was soon awarded the title of Mrs. PWP of Victoria, followed by her appointment as Mrs. PWP of Australia.
She is currently undertaking a writing course, upgrading her computer skills, taking an interest in HAC productions, and enjoying her garden.
