The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Horsham centenarian is a country girl at heart

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated April 9 2024 - 11:39am, first published April 8 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Centenarian Avis Denholm has collected 100 years of memories, and while celebrating this milestone in her life, she has revealed many of them, including her love of performing and the arts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.