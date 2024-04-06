Pimpinio Tigers tackle 2024 buoyed by recruits and aiming for the finals

The Pimpinio Tigers A grade netballers are aiming for finals, boosted by strong recruits, having narrowly missed out on the post season in 2023.
Meanwhile, Pimpinio's senior football side will take to the field in 2024 under new coach Guy Smith.
Pimpinio's A grade netball coach Jayde Ellis is hoping to see her side break into finals in 2024, having finished best of the rest in 2023.
"Based off last year, we did just miss out, so we would absolutely be aiming for finals," said Ellis.
"It's just about getting a good start to the year and putting consistent four quarters out on the court week in week out to try and solidify spot in that top six.
Ellis is looking forward to the impact the Tigers could see this year from two recruits.
Holly Ross joins the side from Dimboola and Steph Runciman.
"They will both be bolstering our defensive event," said Ellis.
"To have them both in the district League and out at Pimpinio is going to be really exciting. They will absolutely be standouts in our team this year."
"They're a ripping club, obviously, I've had a lot of experience with coaching at different clubs and at different levels and things like that," said Pimpinio's new senior football coach Guy Smith following his appointment.
"[Pimpinio has a] massively young list of players to work with and with my coaching experience, I really enjoy working with those younger type players."
In addition to the Tiger's youthful list, the club welcomes some strong recruits to boost the side in 2024.
Adam Westley, from Berri, joins his brother Jason, as a key position player in the black and yellow.
And, High impact midfielder, Matt Rosier, also joins the Tigers having spent the past five seasons with Dimboola in the WFNL.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.