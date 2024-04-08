George, Baxter, Gurry lead the way for Wimmera greyhound racing region

Across the past fortnight the Horsham Greyhound Racing Club has been working overtime conducting four race meetings in the past fourteen days, with fortnightly racing to continue for the entire month of April in what is a great acknowledgement of the faith Greyhound Racing Victoria has of the Horsham racing circuit.
Local trainers put simply have been dominant over the past fortnight with Garry George (Beulah) and Heather Baxter (Murtoa) training multiple winners over the period and Andrea Gurry training a rare first four.
George delivered an enormous return over the period with six winners including a treble last Friday and a double at Warrnambool the night prior.
George kicked it off back on the March 29 when Sweet Caviar fought off a multitude of challengers to hang on and win in best of the day time of 23:23.
George then ventured to Warrnambool on April 4 and delivered a double with Passing and Gravitational the later breaking the magical 22:00sec barrier over the 390m trip.
With a hot hand George moved to Horsham the following day and delivered a treble, Patriot James broke his maiden status in the first race on the card in 23:74sec.
Sweet Caviar then made it two win in seven days delivering a near on best of the day run of 23:33sec.
Alley Oop then delivered the treble for George winning over the 485m journey in 27:88sec.
Well done Garry great effort.
Baxter delivered great results of her own with a victory to In the Mix on the March 29 race card winning comfortably in 23:57sec.
Baxter then joined in with George in dominating the April 5 race card with a winning double with Miss Etiquette blitzing her rivals with a great run of 23:49sec.
Aria's Melody then brought up the double for the kennel railing hard to win comfortably in the good time of 23:47sec.
Great job Heather and we can't forget your trusty strapper Molly Parfett.
Gurry produced two winners over the period, Sutton's Sky provided Dezi Carter with his first winner as a handler.
Sutton's Sky swooped late to just get the nod from the judge in 23:61.
It was then on the April 2 race card that Gurry produced a tremendous feat, with four runners engaged in the grade three and four event Gurry's runners filled the first four finishing positions.
Fitzroy Bale took the chocolates in 23:37sec over Spring Port, Westar Commander and Yanic Bale. Great effort Andrea.
Team Hartigan (Horsham) rounded out the four meetings with Lightning Ziggy made superb use of an inside draw railing the ears off the competition winning comfortably in the good time of 23:47sec.
Racing will resume this week in our regular Tuesday timeslot followed by a Friday day meeting.
