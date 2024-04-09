Schmidt, Hobbs claim club champion honours at the Horsham Golf Club

Casey Schmidt and Tracey Hobbs have claimed the Horsham Golf Club's club championships after the final round was completed on Saturday, April 6.
Several competitors played across A, Intermediate, B and C grades.
Schmidt finished his four rounds with a total of 292 strokes, eight ahead of runner-up Nick Thomson.
Lewis Gebert (302), Jeremy Schmidt (303) and Matt Jakobi (304) rounded out the top five.
For Hobbs, she claimed a tight three-stroke victory over Sue Walter to claim the A Grade women's club Championship with 339 shots.
Lisa Jakobi (354), Kris Knight (355) and Marg Taylor (368) completed the top five.
The other stroke winners were:
Men's Intermediate Champion - David Baker.
Women's Intermediate Champion - Shirley Sproule.
Men's B Grade Champion - Curtis Morson.
Women's B Grade Champion - Sue Galpin.
Men's C Grade Champion - Andrew Cartledge.
Women's C Grade Champion - Liz Robertson.
The golf club will now prepare for its annual tournament from Wednesday, May 1, to Sunday, May 5.
