Young Hornets named in Basketball Victoria future development program

Ten of the brightest young talents of the Horsham Hornets have taken the first step in the Basketball Victoria talent pathway.
Nate Bacon, Ruby Bethune, Luella Burke, Noah Cook, Lexi Kleinitz, Rani Potter, Xavier Skurrie, Chavi Sulic, Elliot Tippet and Baxta Wade have been named in the future development program country academy.
The program is a 20-week program that focuses on skill development, which includes two camps in the athlete's local regional area.
Following the development program, selected athletes can represent Victoria at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup or the Southern Cross Challenge.
The SCC is open to under-14 and 15 male and female teams from around Australia.
The ACJBC incorporates the under-14, 16 and 18 age groups and includes teams from across Australia and New Zealand.
Horsham had three participants in the ACJBC in January 2024.
Ruby Bethune and Rani Potter played in under-14 girls teams whilst Levi Munyard was selected in the under-18 boys.
