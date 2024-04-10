Pony Club Super Clinic attracted skilled coaches and a gold medalist

Horsham Pony Club members held their Super Clinic at Riverside at the weekend. The clinic featured dressage, cross country, and show jumping lessons.
"We were very fortunate to have three very talented and experienced coaches attend:
"Gold Medal Olympian Wendy Schaeffer, Mal Maytom, and Heather Paix," she said.
"We were able to use the new cross-country and water jumps, too, which was exciting," she said.'
Ms Schaeffer OAM is an Australian Equestrian and Olympic Champion who won her gold medal for team eventing at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics,
In addition to coaching at the club clinic throughout the day, she was a guest speaker at the dinner, giving an exciting and insightful talk about her journey to the Olympics, her gold medal win, and her life after that.
At 21, she was the youngest Equestrian rider to win gold for Australia.
Ms Schaeffer was inducted into the Australian Hall of Fame for Sport for her contribution to sport in 2002.
Horsham Pony Club is an affiliated club of Pony Club Victoria that offers a wide range of opportunities for young equestrians in the Wimmera.
The club has excellent facilities, which are shared with other registered user groups of the Riverside Recreation Reserve.
The site also has an indoor arena, club rooms, a showjumping arena, a grade 3-6 cross-country training course, a large turf oval, and a sand dressage arena.
The club caters to riders of all abilities and allows them to improve their horse's education, riding skills, and horsemanship.
The club also hosts yearly competitions for members, with many competing throughout the state.
Several riders have succeeded in various disciplines at the Club, Zone, State, and National Levels.
Parent/adult supporter involvement is actively encouraged, and the club follows PCV's Child Safe Policy.
Horsham Pony Club meets all year round except January on the first Sunday of the month.
