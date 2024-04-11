A look back at the Horsham District Football seniors as 2024 gets underway

With the HDFNL season only days away, The Wimmera Mail-Times decided to look back at the history of the senior football competition.
Before the 2024 season, the league had completed 82 seasons since its establishment in 1936, with four lost to World War II and two to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thirty-four clubs have participated in the league, with Green Park winning the first flag.
Kalkee currently holds the record for seniors premierships with 15; its first came in 1946, with the most recent in 2012.
The 2012 flag marked the end of a dynasty for the Kees, who won the 09', 10, 11 and 12 premierships.
In that span, the club also went on a 45-game win streak.
Current senior co-coach Steve Schultz won three Dellar Medals as the league's best and fairest from 2008 to 10.
Kalkee's Bruce Carr (1978-80) and Scott Bachelor (1999-2001) are the only other players to win three consecutive medals.
Of the clubs that have either merged or folded, Quantong has 10, St Michaels five and Longerong College won four flags.
Before the 2014 season, the Horsham District Football League and Horsham District Netball Association elected to merge to become the HDFNL.
The merger had been officially proposed at the HDFL board's annual general meeting in November of 2013, but plans to unify the bodies had been discussed for close to two years previous.
The 2014 season was the first season for Natimuk United, the merger of the Natimuk and Horsham RSL Diggers Football and Netball Clubs.
In 2015, the Jeparit Rainbow Storm entered the competition from the Mallee Football League before the merger between Hopetoun and Beulah, which saw the creation of the Southern Mallee Giants after the 2015 season.
Once the Giants entered the competition in 2016, they went undefeated in two seasons before the move to the Wimmera Football League.
During the COVID-19-interrupted seasons of 2020 and 2021, Kaniva Leeor United joined the HDFNL from the Kowree-Naracoorte-Tatiara League.
The final move occurred after the 2023 season when Jeparit Rainbow and Southern Mallee elected to merge and become the Southern Mallee Thunder in the Wimmera Football Netball League.
This leaves Edenhope Apsley, Harrow Balmoral, Kalkee, Kaniva Leeor United, Laharum, Natimuk United, Noradjuha Quantong, Pimpinio, Rupanyup, Swifts and Taylors Lake to contest the 2024 HDFNL season.
There has also been several technology updates over time.
From the old-school footy record to websites and apps, the way that people consume their footy fix has changed over time.
This season, subscribers will not have to look further than the HDFNL homepage for the latest information.
With PlayHQ linked to the website, readers will have access to fixtures, results and competition ladders.
