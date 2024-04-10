Flawless day for Horsham Motorcycling Club as Pro MX hits the track

Australia's top motocross riders hit Horsham on Sunday, April 10, for round two of Motorcycling Australia's Pro MX series, running MX1, MX2, MX3 and MX85 classes.
Horsham Motorcycling Club secretary Kenny Watts said the event was 'flawless'.
"I think we'd done an excellent job," said Mr Watts.
"We put on a great event, and everyone loved it.
"The weather was on our side, everything went to plan, there was a lot of work done in the lead up to the event, and it just went off perfect."
Mr Watts also said it was 'awesome' to see the support given to the event by volunteers and other groups in the community such as the Taylors Lake Football and Netball Club and the Kilpatrick Fire Service.
Jed Beaton left the event with the MX1 series' lead having placed second in the first race and winning the second.
Riding a Honda, Brodie Conolly claimed the round for the MX2 riders, winning both races and extending his series lead for the class.
Jet Alsop won the MX3 round but still trails Koby Hantis in the series who placed third.
Hantis and Deacon Pace were the MX3 race winners.
Levi Townley and Heath Davy shared with wins in the MX85, and leave Horsham level in the series lead.
Next up for Horsham Motorcycling Club will be a round of the Western Region series in May, and the club's MX amateurs event, originally scheduled for the March 9 and 10, will run in September after being postponed due to heat.
