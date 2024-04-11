Netballers ready to return to the court for the 2024 HDFNL A grade season

The 2024 Horsham District Football and Netball League will kick off on Saturday, April 13 with 10 of the competition's 11 teams hitting football ovals and netball courts around the region to contest the first of 18 rounds.
Taylors Lake will be the first team in the path of the defending premiers, as the Lakers host Edenhope Apsley at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
Elsewhere, Harrow Balmoral heads to Noradjuha Quantong, Pimpinio hosts Laharum, KLU takes on Natimuk United and Swifts meet Kalkee.
Rupanyup have the bye.
A much changed Edenhope Apsley A grade netball gives the previously rock-solid outfit a point to prove when it takes to the court in 2024.
Paris Hardwick revealed Lavinia Fox to be the Saints only continuity in its starting seven.
"Being a new team and a new squad, [we're] building that positivity and just doing as best we can," Hardwick said.
Twice runners-up in the past two year, the Laharum Demons might finally find themselves favourites to claim a premiership crown.
The star-studded side will continue to boast the quality netballers of Bec McIntyre, who steps in to coach in 2024, as well as past league best and fairest winners Liv and Caitlin Jones-Story.
Rupanyup was the big mover of the 2023 season, and with strong recruitment the Panther hope to continue that momentum under new coach, Jedda Heard.
"We are really just sticking to our guns with where we came from last year," Heard said.
"I'm just looking to add more into that and work on just a few one percentage things."
The Bombers A grade side keen to let experienced duo of Shannon Couch and Brooke Pay lead in 2024 as the side hopes to make it deep into finals.
"Our goal this year is to make that last week in September," said Bombers' coach Fiona Rowe.
"That is the ultimate goal."
Kalkee's A grade netball squad is looking to build on its strengths as it tackles the 2024 HDFNL season.
"This year our focus is our junior development program and developing them through our senior grades," said the Kees coach Paula Wiedermann.
"These girls are eager to learn and I can't wait to see what the bring to the game."
Pimpinio narrowly missed finals in 2023 and the side is hoping a pair of recruits in Holly Ross and Steph Runciman will give the side the extra boost to fight for the top six.
"Based off last year, we did just miss out, so we would absolutely be aiming for finals," said Ellis.
"It's just about getting a good start to the year and putting consistent four quarters out on the court week in week out to try and solidify spot in that top six.
The Swifts coaches Amy Kenny and Kristy Dodds are hoping they can get their side playing a more mental game ion 2024.
"We've changed up a little bit with the girls to try and work on a thinking game rather than a reactive netball," said Kenny.
"[It's about] trying to work with the girls around really thinking it through as opposed to just reacting and chasing down every ball."
The Rams will see plenty of change in its A grade lineup when the team hits the court for the first time in 2024.
"It's basically pretty much a whole new team from last year," said coach Danielle Hanson, who said she is only of only three players returning to the line up.
"We've had some new faces come, which is great," she said.
"[It will be] a young team again, probably younger than last year."
Taylors Lake's A grade netballers are hoping continuity will be key for the young side.
"I want us to be fitter and stronger," said Taylors Lake A grade netball coach Lydia Schneider.
"They are still a really young team, even though it's been a year, they are still so young."
Harrow Balmoral coach Emily Langley is hoping some strong recruits and returning players will hold the Southern Roos in good stead as the side looks to climb the HDFNL ladder in 2024.
"We're hoping that we'll have some versatility in the team," said Langley.
"We want to have the ability that girls can learn positions well, and improve in those positions as the weeks move on."
KLU returns to A grade netball in 2024 having forfeited its 2023 season but with a strong off season of recruitment, coach Kylie King is hoping for a strong year.
"I'd be hoping to make finals," she said.
"We had a good season last year in the B grade, there's been a couple of changes to that team, but I think we're a stronger side than what we were."
