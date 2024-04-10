The Wimmera Mail-Times
Donation brings care closer to Wimmera patients at Horsham medical centre

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 11 2024 - 10:17am, first published 9:00am
Thanks to a $33,600 donation from the Wimmera Health Care Group Foundation, heart patients can now measure the performance and capacity of their heart, lungs and blood vessels without having to travel to Ballarat for specialist services.

