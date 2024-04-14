The Wesley Performing Arts and Cultural Arts Centre reopening moves closer

Plans have been set in motion by the Wesley Committee, in partnership with the Horsham Rural City Council, to re-open the Wesley Performing Arts & Cultural Centre after years of closure under a new name, The Wesley.
Plans have been set in motion by the Wesley Committee, in partnership with the Horsham Rural City Council, to re-open the beloved Wesley Performing Arts & Cultural Centre after years of closure under a new name, The Wesley. The Wesley is an asset owned by the Wesley Performing Arts & Culture Centre Inc.
Wesley Committee President Mary Starr said the committee has been working with Council staff over the past few years to determine the demand for the building's reopening, including upgrades to improve its use, access, and functionality.
"The Wesley venue upgrades will include a flat floor throughout the venue from the street front to the back of the house,' Ms. Starr said. This will remove a wide range of access and mobility issues with the existing space. The front entrance will also improve access and fully comply with current standards. The main auditorium will have options for various setups and include removable seating.'
"This will allow The Wesley to cater for smaller scale events that don't suit or fit the Horsham Town Hall venue, such as forums, funerals, recitals, workshops, and civil ceremonies. "
"After the works are completed, the venue will be programmed and operated by the experienced team at the Horsham Town Hall, with ownership transferred to Horsham Rural City Council, which is the Committee's desire," she said.
Horsham Rural City Council previously matched the Wesley Committee's cash contribution of $225,000 to the project, enabling the Committee to kick off a fundraising campaign with $450,000.
From April 24, over six months, the Wesley Committee will seek to raise an additional $550,000 in funding from community donations and contributions from corporate and philanthropic entities. This will allow the Committee to seek a dollar-for-dollar government grant to reach the final target of $2 million.
The Wesley Committee is a non-profit group with Deductible Gift Recipient and Tax Concession Charity status, allowing contributions to be classified as tax deductible. From 24 April 2024, donations will be accepted at the Horsham Town Hall 7 days a week in cash, cheque, card, or EFT.
Ms. Starr said, 'We look forward to seeing this space fully activated for community use and open to the public once again.'
