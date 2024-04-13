Council still seeking dogs involved in horrific attack on child in Horsham

UPDATE: The council is still urging the dog's owner to contact the Council.
The Local Laws team has door-knocked 170 homes in the Barnes Boulevard area and reviewed CCTV.
Horsham Rural City Council (HRCC) is urgently appealing to the public for information following a horrific dog attack that left a three-year-old boy needing surgery. On Friday, April 5, between 4.15pm and 4.30pm, near the Wimmera River opposite Farrar Avenue, two dogs viciously attacked the boy.
His parents intervened and eventually halted the assault before the dogs escaped in opposite directions along Barnes Boulevard.
HRCC's Local Laws team, which attended the attack scene and is door-knocking in the area, is committed to ensuring that residents can safely enjoy public land without fear of unrestrained dogs.
The council is urgently looking for help in identifying the two dogs involved.
Here are their descriptions:
1. Medium-sized
2. Short-haired
3. One black
4. One white with black spots/patches
5. No collars observed
It is yet to be discovered whether the dogs belong to the same owner. If you witnessed these dogs along Barnes Boulevard on Friday, April 5, 2024, between 4.15pm and 4.30pm or have any relevant CCTV footage, please contact the Council at 03 5382 9777.
