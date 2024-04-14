HRCC installs new traffic calming devices, to increase motorist safety

THE Horsham Rural City Council has introduced new traffic calming devices (speed humps) to be used at significant road construction sites.
The speed humps are expected to significantly enhance the safety measures currently in place, which include traffic control lights and speed restriction signage.
The transportable devices will be strategically placed to effectively manage speed limits and ensure safer roads for motorists and workers.
Chief Executive Officer Sunil Bhalla said the devices would prevent accidents and improve overall traffic flow.
He also reminded residents and visitors that adherence to restricted speed limits and traffic control signals is mandatory under Victorian traffic law.
"However, the primary reason for obeying these rules is not just legal compliance, but more importantly, to ensure the safety of all road users, including road workers," Mr Bhalla said.
"We appreciate the public's cooperation out on the road, and we're confident that these new devices will contribute significantly to creating safer roads for everyone in the municipality," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.