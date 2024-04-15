The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hit polio for a six, couple riding tandem to keep the global lid on polio

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
April 15 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On a bicycle built for two, Phil and Joyce Ogden decided to put their love of cycling to good use and combine it with fundraising to End Polio Now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.