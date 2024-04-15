Hit polio for a six, couple riding tandem to keep the global lid on polio

On a bicycle built for two, Phil and Joyce Ogden decided to put their love of cycling to good use and combine it with fundraising to End Polio Now.
Their tandem bike, repainted before the trip, has a flight of Toucans on it to signify that two can make a difference as they pedal their way across the continent.
Their 3000-kilometer cycle from Adelaide to Sydney, through South Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales, began on April 3, averaging about 100 kilometers a day.
They arrived in Horsham on April 10, one of their 31 Rotary Club stop-overs, and were hosted by fellow Rotarians Doug and Jennie Mitchell before giving a talk at the club meeting on April 11.
" Many people think polio has been eradicated, and while the worldwide vaccine program has had wonderful results in managing it, we still need to continue our efforts," Mr Ogden said.
"I suppose you could say we are keeping a lid on it, and that's wonderful, but that could easily change, and so we need to maintain and manage it."
Rotary launched PolioPlus in 1985 and was a founding member of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988. Through decades of commitment and work by Rotary and our partners, more than 2.5 billion children have received the oral polio vaccine.
Although Mr. Ogden is a keen cycler and has been for many years, his suggestion to use his hobby for a charity interested his wife, Joyce, so they set off on their first serious cycle across the Nullabor, starting at Perth, and raised $38,000 to end polio.
Crossing the Nullabor had its challenges, but not to be outdone, they mailed food ahead to various stops and carried the barest necessities, including a toolbox the size of an average pencil case. So far, the bike has held up, and no major repairs have been necessary.
They camped several times but usually made it to a farm or station where they were welcomed and offered shelter and friendship.
This trip is slightly different. 31 Rotary Clubs will host them on their stopovers, but the rest is unsupported.
"We made good time several days when crossing the Nullabor," Ms Ogden said. We had a tailwind several times, which helped," she laughed.
They said that most of the money they raise has been from Rotary Clubs, but they'd like to spread the information wider and encourage sporting teams and workplaces to donate the price of a cup of coffee to their cause to help contain polio in Afghanistan and Pakistan, where it is still very prevalent.
"It could easily reach Australia again and spread, so we want to be prepared and continue to keep a lid on it," Mr Ogden said.
In 2004, there was an outbreak in Nigeria, and it was found that 26 countries were related. This year, there were 10 cases in India, one in New York, and the virus was found in sewerage in London.
"We want to wipe it out, so it's gone," he said.
With a target of $40,000 this year, they want people to know that every dollar donated is doubled, with Bill Gates's commitment to a dollar-for-dollar contribution.
"A dollar can make a difference; we just need enough people to give a dollar or six," Mr Ogden said, referencing the cricketing analogy, hit polio for a six.
Phil and Joyce Ogden are members of the Launceston Rotary Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.