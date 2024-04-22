Child care shortage eased, more places open up in Horsham

Under a Horsham Rural City Council plan to ease Wimmera's severe childcare shortage, more than 90 new long daycare places will be available in Horsham by August 2024.
"The scarcity of childcare places has been a significant barrier for many of our families seeking to return to work. We recognise and are actively addressing this challenge," Mayor Robyn Gulline said.
"Our Council has been working to secure a new provider for long day care at the Kalkee Road Hub. We are committed to ensuring that our families have access to the services they need."
Mayor Robyn Gulline said rooms at Kalkee Road Children's and Community Hub were now available for long day care after Emerge Early Learning Services shifted its kindergarten program to a new Horsham North facility.
"Emerge Early Learning Services secured funding to move to a new two-room kindergarten at the Rasmussen Road school," she said.
"With three rooms at the Hub now vacant, there's an opportunity for Council to host a much-needed long day care there.
"Council is currently working with a childcare provider to plan for 92 extra long day care places to be made available, with an announcement due shortly," Cr Gulline said.
Cr Gulline confirmed there had been no reduction in kindergarten places in Horsham.
"The Kalkee Road Hub will remain a central part of childcare and kindergarten services in our municipality.
"By restoring Kalkee Road Children's and Community Hub to its original design and use, which was for long day care and in-venue kindergarten, we hope to ease the critical long day care shortage.
"We are in a transition period right now as the Hub becomes a long daycare venue, but with the Rasmussen site up and running, there has been no reduction in kindergarten places in Horsham.
"We will soon be releasing more details about this initiative, including information on registering for a place. We appreciate your patience as we finalise these arrangements."
Maternal and child health services and a supported playgroup will continue to operate from the Hub alongside long-day care.
"Staffing our centres adequately is another challenge we face. We urge everyone to consider childcare a viable and rewarding career option or encourage others to do so.
"Our community thrives when we all work together," she said.
The new Provider has yet to be named but will be released as details are completed.
