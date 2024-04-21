ANZAC Day services will be held across the Wimmera region in 2024

On Thursday, April 25, the Wimmera will remember the sacrifices made by Australia's service men and women through out history for ANZAC Day.
Across the region services will be held through the day, starting at dawn.
In Horsham, A dawn service is planned at the War Memorial in Hocking Street at 6.30am and at about 10am a march will make its way through town, from Horsham RSL to the cenotaph.
A wreath laying and service will be held in Natimuk at 11am at the rotunda.
Dimboola will hold a dawn service at Dimboola Memorial Secondary College at 6am, followed by a breakfast by students and staff.
A short march will start from the College front gates at 8:30am.
A 6am dawn service will be held at Jeparit's war memorial.
Nhill's dawn service starts at 6:15am at Goldsworthy Park with a wreath laying at 10:15am and a service at the Nhill Memorial Centre at 11am.
An 11am ceremony will be held in Beulah at the memorial gates of the Beulah Recreation Reserve.
Brim's service begins at 9am at the Memorial Hall.
A 6am dawn service will be held in Hopetoun at the RSL clubrooms followed by a 10am service at St Joseph's Catholic Church.
Sheep Hills will hold a march and service at 7am ending at the Sheep Hills Hall.
Minyip is holding a wreath laying ceremony at the Minyip Memorial Gates at 9:30am, followed by a march to the town square for a service.
A dawn service begins in Murtoa at 7am at the Murtoa Memorial Arch.
Rupanyup's march Commences at 9:45am from the Wood's Farming & Heritage Museum to the Lions Park Shelter.
A service will be held at 9:00am at Woomelang Memorial Hall.
Assemble outside the Patchwollock Hotel at 10:45am to march to the Patchwollock Hall for a ceremony.
At 10:45am, a march will walk from the corner of Milbourne and Scott Streets in Warracknabeal with a wreath-laying ceremony at the ANZAC Park gates.
Harrow will have a service at the RSL Hall at 10:30am, and a march at 11am.
A breakfast is being held at the Edenhope RSL while a service will be held att he cenotaph on ANZAC avenue.
From 10am, a march will move from the Goroke police station to the town's war memorial where a ceremony will be held.
A march from the war memorial to the town hall will be held in Apsley, followed by a service at 11:15am.
Dergholm's dawn service starts at 6am at the Dergholm and District Soldiers Memorial Hall
