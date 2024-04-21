The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Thunder's connection improves late in first win over Eagles | WFNL round 1

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated April 22 2024 - 4:47pm, first published April 21 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a tight first half, Southern Mallee pulled away from the Eagles to claim the club's first WFNL A Grade win, 40 - 31, on Saturday, April 20.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.