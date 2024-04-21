Thunder's connection improves late in first win over Eagles | WFNL round 1

After a tight first half, Southern Mallee pulled away from the Eagles to claim the club's first WFNL A Grade win, 40 - 31, on Saturday, April 20.
It was an even start to the contest at Sir Robert Menzies Park.
Warrack moved the ball quickly from the opening whistle.
At the other end of the court, Sydney Thorogood etched her name in Thunder history as she scored the club's first A Grade goal.
Both defences had a physical edge, as both sets of shooters found it challenging to get high-percentage looks at goal.
The Thunder held a narrow 10 - 9 lead at quarter time.
Warrack once again started positively with its ball movement early in the second.
The Eagles also looked to isolate shooter Amber O'Connor under the post.
Scoring continued to be difficult as both teams applied pressure through the mid-court.
It went goal for goal throughout the second, as the Eagles had a one-goal lead at half time.
Eagles co-coach Leiah McKenzie wanted her side to make sure of their passes through the mid-court.
"Our feeds are strong; we just need to hold them for maybe a second until they're ready," she said.
They also focused on owning each contest as they believed the contest's tight nature would continue.
Southern Mallee gained momentum early in the third, adding three of the first four goals to retake the lead.
The Thunder's lead could have been extended if not for the work of Jordan Heller in the defensive circle.
The home side opened up a 28 - 22 lead at the last change.
As had been the case in the first three quarters, Warrack seemed to have the upper hand, but the margin could not get inside five goals.
Southern Mallee extended its lead late in the fourth quarter as they recorded its first win 40 - 31.
Thunder co-coach Steph Thomson shot 29 goals.
Defender Caitlin Douglas joined mid-court player MacKenzie Bellinger in the best.
Amber O'Connor led the way in the attacking circle for the Eagles with 19 goals.
Ashlynn McKenzie and Isabelle Orszulak featured in the best.
Thunder co-coaches Steph Thomson and Jodie Hayes were thrilled to get the club's first win.
"It feels amazing," Thomson said
"It's nice to see things come together for quite a new team. Our combinations were working across the court," Hayes added.
The Saints picked up where they left off from 2023 with an 84 - 39 win over the Warriors.
It was a fast start for the home side, who added 22 goals in the first term and only conceded five.
The Warriors' attack responded with 15 goals in the second, but the Saints held a 25-goal lead at half time.
The Saints continued to build their lead, with the fourth quarter being the only period during which they did not score at least 20 goals.
Jorja Clode started her season off strongly with a 69-goal display.
Fellow club junior Maddison Bethune joined her in the best.
Talented young warrior Ayva Mitchell shot 23 goals for Stawell and joined Meg Walker in the best.
Horsham were made to work in the first half against the Rats but came away with the 59 - 34 win.
The Demons led at every change, but it was not until the third quarter that the lead got into double digits.
Defender Bella Westbrook was named in the best for Ararat alongside Natasha Noble.
Demons shooter Tahlia Thompson was named the best in her club debut alongside captain Georgie Carberry.
Nhill closed out its first match of 2024 with a 53 - 36 away win over the Burras at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
The Tigers led at every change and pulled away in the fourth term.
In her first match back in blue, black and white, Burras coach Kirby Knight shot 28 goals.
Sisters Jo and Claudia Griffiths were named in the best for their work in defence.
Ruby James stood out with 33 goals for Nhill.
Meanwhile, fellow attacker Claudia McRae joined Courtney Hiller in the best way.
