Swifts bag win victory against travelling Kaniva Leeor United | HDFNL R2

Stawell's Swifts have double the reason to celebrate after round two with victories in both the A grade netball and senior football.
While the footballers dominant round one had many expecting a similar performance against the club's most distant rivals, the netballers took to the court with several questions being asked.
But, the Baggies controlled a competitive contest to claim the chocolates on the side's home court on Saturday, April 20.
The Baggies took a four goal lead in the first quarter that grew to 11 in the second.
Both side's scored 10 goals in a tight third term before Kaniva Leeor United won the fourth by three goals, but lost the game by eight to win 48-40.
The mid-court battle was intense, with both teams forcing several turnovers.
Through the first half, the Swifts created more opportunities than the Cougars, however the difference was small.
The Baggies scoreline advantage was thanks to stronger accuracy under the net.
Swifts goal keeper Brooke Palfreyman was named as one of the Baggies best, alongside Isabella Robson who floated between wing attack, centre and the interchange.
Kaniva Leeor United's best was Zoe Hawker, who played the first half in wing attack before shifting to centre, and defender Ruby Gordon.
Elsewhere, the Edenhope Apsley Saints lost for the first time since the 2022 HDFNL, falling to the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers, 59-41.
Edenhope Apsley was without key offensive player Lavinia Fox.
Noradjuha Quantong's Shannon Couch ruled her domain inside the Bombers' ring, scoring 45 goals and being named alongside Brooke Pay as their side's best.
Taylors Lake's A graders claimed their first win of the season, beating the Natimuk United Rams, 35-28, at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
The Lakers won the first half before a competitive third term saw the Rams close the gap, but the Lakers held off the fightback to claim victory.
Ella Hogan and Chloe Kelm earned the Lakers best, Simone Skratek and Emily Hateley were awarded the same for the Rams.
Rupanyup's made a successful starts to its A grade season, beating the Pimpinio Tigers 57-28.
The side's new coach, Jedda Heard, led by example while playing at goal keeper, she was awaded best player alongside Zanaiya Bergen.
Laharum also proved itself a powerhouse of the league for 2023, defeating Kalkee 57-37 at Cameron Oval.
The Kees led by one goal at the first break but Laharum took control to march to a 20 goal win.
Maddison Iredell and Caitlin Story-Jones were named the Demons best, while Jenna Bywaters and Penny Fisher earned the honour for Kalkee.
