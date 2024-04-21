The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Improved Boort claim first win of 2024, Bulls fire another warning shot

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated April 22 2024 - 10:07am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birchip-Watchem ruckman Hamish Hosking breaks clear during the Bulls smashing of Donald on Saturday. Picture by Blake Lee
Birchip-Watchem ruckman Hamish Hosking breaks clear during the Bulls smashing of Donald on Saturday. Picture by Blake Lee

In a standalone NCFL Saturday night clash, Boort notched up its first win of the campaign, defeating Charlton 12.9 (81) to 5.6 (36).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.