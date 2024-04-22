The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Laidlaw Park gears up for Anzac Day harness racing extravaganza

By Tony Logan
Updated April 23 2024 - 10:54am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Harness racing returns to Laidlaw Park on Thursday afternoon with a seven-event program set for the Stawell HRC's traditional Anzac Day meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.