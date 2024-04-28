Bombers bag victory against local rivals Natimuk United | HDFNL round three

In round three of the Horsham District Football and Netball League, the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers hosted the club's Arapiles rivals Natimuk United at Quantong Recreation Reserve
The shining sun and tough competition turned the Quantong netball courts into a pressure cooker but a strong Bombers outfit was unfazed, playing fast and energetically, to claim the 28-goal win.
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers controlled the contest from start to finish.
Natimuk United showed signs of competitiveness at times.
The experience of Danielle Hanson and Emily Hateley at goal attack and centre was a boost to the Rams offensive pushes, and the pair's familiarity was on show as Natimuk United hunted space inside the ring.
But the Bomber's Brooke Pay made pushing within striking distance a tough task and Yolanda Molineaux proved a tough combatant at goalkeeper.
Through mid court, it was Noradjuha Quantong's experience and familiarity that shone through.
The 2023 semi final side was hard to beat, even by an energetic and youthful Rams unit.
Noradjuha Quantong was quick and had little trouble shaking defenders to find space.
On turnovers, the Bombers were lethal, and even without the league's top goal shooter, Shannnon Couch, Noradjuha Quantong had little trouble finding the net from strong positions.
With Ella Netherway and Taylor Shelley pulling on the GS tags in the absence of Couch, Noradjuha Quantong shot at a percentage of 60%.
The Bombers won each quarter to come away with a 48-20 victory.
Noradjuha Quantong's best on court were Holly Nuske and Kate Cameron, while Hanson and Olivia Sudholz won the same for Natimuk United.
Elsewhere in round three of the HDFNL, Kalkee beat Rupanyup in a one-goal thriller.
The Kee's won the opening term by two goals before being held to five goals in the second term, allowing Rupanyup to claim three goal lead at half time.
Kalkee won the third term to tie the game at the final break, and emerged from a tight final term as the winners, 36-35.
Clair McDonald and Penny Fisher were named as Kalkee's best, Anna Sudholz and Meg Cashin earned the same honour for Rupanyup.
Edenhope Apsley rediscovered its winning ways, defeating Harrow Balmoral 56-43.
The return of Lavinia Fox in the Saints' goal attack bib proved a strong asset to the West Wimmera team.
She shot 34 of the Saints 56 goals, while goal shooter Tahlia Sailor made 22, earning the pair best player mentions.
Laharum defeated Kaniva Leeor United at Kaniva Recreation Reserve, but not before a first quarter scare that saw the Cougars take to the first break with a one-goal lead.
The Demons charged into control in the latter terms to build its lead.
And, Stawell's swifts took control of the side's game against Taylors Lake to claim a second win for the season, 54-34.
Isabella Robson and Lisa Monaghan were named as the Baggies best in the 20-goal victory.
