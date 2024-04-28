Rats crack under pressure, Warrack claim first win | WFNL Round two

Warrack's defensive pressure was on display as it claimed a 46-33 win over Ararat in round two of the WFNL on Saturday, April 27.
It was a fast-paced start at Anzac Park.
Both sides moved the ball freely from end to end as they looked to settle into a rhythm.
In the Eagles' defensive ring, Isabella Orszulak made life difficult for Rats shooters Laney McLoughlan and Jesse Bligh.
On the scoreboard, Warrack surged early as goal-shooter Amber O'Connor was on song.
The Rats worked back into the contest just as Warrack looked like it could charge away.
Ararat trailed 12-7 at quarter-time.
The visitors picked up where it left off early in the second term.
Its ball movement was more controlled, while Bella Westbrook stood up in defence.
Warrack responded with turnovers of its own through the mid-court as the five-goal lead was maintained.
The open nature of the match continued as the home side held a six-goal lead at half time.
Ararat made a tactical change to begin the third term.
Julia Harricks moved from wing attack to goal attack, which put Jesse Bligh back in the mid-court.
The Rats edged closer on the scoreboard, but the margin floated around six.
Both sides lifted its intensity late in the third quarter, as Warrack took a nine-goal into the last quarter.
Warrack's defensive pressure early in the fourth term.
This translated to the scoreboard as the Eagles extended its lead into double digits en route to a 13-goal win.
Sarah Marchment shot 22 goals for the Eagles and joined goal keeper Jordan Heller in the best.
Laney McLoughlan added 22 goals for the visitors.
Julia Harricks and Monique Scott were featured in the best.
Stawell has held on for a tight 48-43 win over Minyip Murtoa at Central Park.
The Burras held one-goal leads at quarter and half time, but the Warriors turned the deficit into a five-goal advantage, which they held on to.
Ebony Summers was outstanding in the attacking goal ring with 35 goals and finished in the best with Lisa Considine.
Kirby Knight added 31 goals for the Burras.
Defenders Lauren Dodgshun and Jo Griffiths featured in the best.
Dimboola has started its season with a 44-26 win over local rivals Nhill at Davis Park.
The Roos led at every change and made the Tigers work for its scoring opportunities.
Courtney Hillier shot 13 goals for Nhill.
In her first game in green and gold, Maddison Marra shot 23 goals for the Roos.
Whilst Nicole Polycarpou played her first game since 2022 after recovering from a knee injury.
