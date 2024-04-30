Demons denied by stout South Warrnambool defence in round three of WVFFL

The Horsham Demons were unable to win in round three of the Western Victoria Female Football League on Sunday, April 28.
Horsham were defeated by South Warrnambool 1.2 (8) - 4.5 (29) in Hayley Puls' 50th game for the club.
Both sides had its chances in the forward half but it was a scoreless opening 10 minutes at City Oval.
This was until Tatiarna Nelson's multiple efforts were rewarded with a free kick directly in front of goal.
The Demons absorbed pressure late in the term as it held a one-goal lead at the first change.
South Warrnambool responded in the opening minute of the second term as it drew level.
A goal three minutes later gave the Roosters the lead.
The visitors made it three-straight goals to extend its lead to 13 points midway through the second term.
Horsham scored a behind late in the quarter and went into the long break two goals behind.
Most of the third quarter was played between the arcs as the physicality from both sides lifted.
Each side had opportunities in the forward 50 late, but the Demons finished the quarter 13 points behind.
Scoring proved difficult in the fourth term as South Warrnambool looked to shut down the game.
The Roosters kicked a goal in the final two minutes of the match, which extended the lead to 21 points at full-time.
Nelson booted the only goal for Horsham.
Van Ika, Holly Nuske, Dellie Brown, Holly Smith, Madeleine Huggins and Tahlia Barnett featured in the best.
Meanwhile, Abbey Wiedermann kicked a late goal in the under-18s 1.1 (7) - 12.25 (97) loss to the Roosters.
Both sides will travel to Cavendish for round four of the WVFFL on Sunday, May 5.
