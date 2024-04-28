Across Australia in 100 days, for brothers against cancer

Two brothers, 22 year-old Lachlan and 25 year-old Stefan Lamble believe they are the first brothers to run across Australia together and they plan to do it in 100 days.
They are leading the Lambro Army against cancer.
Leaving successful careers for a greater cause they aim to help conquer cancer by raising funds for the Australian Cancer Research Foundation in honour of their grandmothers.
"We may have some sore feet by the end, but it's nothing compared to taking on cancer," they said when they set out.
With their target of $100,000 reached already they now have their sights on $250,000.
They have pushed their physical limits across the Nullabor in Western Australia, and completed the South Australian stretch to arrive in Victoria on Sunday April 28.
The Wimmera Mail-Times caught up with them on Sunday on the last leg of their Dimboola to Horsham stretch.
Running with their support crew they said they were weary on Sunday and were looking forward to their next rest stop in Horsham.
They were inspired to make this trek after they lost a much loved grandmother to cancer, and the other one was diagnosed and underwent treatment for thyroid cancer. They also lost two close family friends to cancer..
So the Lambros, as they call themselves, decided to quit their full time jobs, and sacrifice 100 days of their lives in honour of their loved ones.
"We are extremely proud to be teaming up with Australian Cancer Research Foundation as we make the trek, running and walking, from Perth to Melbourne.
"Every dollar raised goes to backing brilliant cancer research," said Lachlan.
They share equally, the determination to make a tangible difference.
The Victorian footy-loving Lambros kicked off their 100-day journey from the Optus Stadium in Perth, aiming to run close to a marathon a day as they made their way across Australia to finish at Melbourne's iconic MCG in May.
The Lambros Army was formed in December 2022 and the brothers are now looking at a future in fundraising and entrepreneurial fields.
Donations can be made at the following - donate.acrf.com.au/event/2024lambrosmarch
Reports on their social media Sunday night showed Stefan is suffering a foot stress fracture and a torn meniscus in his knee.
