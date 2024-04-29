Selfless community members recognised at government house award ceremony

Justice of the Peace Service Awards presented at Government House, Melbourne, on Wednesday, April 3, included several Wimmera recipients.
The awards recognised the longest serving justices in the region.
Rob Gersch OAM and Kerry Shade were recognised for 40 years of service and Mr Peter Jones was recognised for 25 years service as a JP.
Governor of Victoria Margaret Gardner presented Rob Gersch, the Service Award for his contribution to the Nhill Community. He has also serviced 40 years in local government in the Hindmarsh Shire.
"It was an honour to be acknowledged," Mr Gersch said.
"To be invited to Government House and be in that magnificent building was also a wonderful experience," he said.
Experience in legal matters, local government and many other committees was a valuable background for Mr Gersch when accepting the position of JP in the region.
"I was asked if I would do it and I accepted and suddenly 40 years have passed," he said.
"I went through the required training and there were regular refresher courses along the way too."
Having a JP available in a rural community is important, according to Mr Gersch.
"Mostly I witnessed documents, avadavats, power of attorney and things like that," he said.
"And often I'd get a call to go to an Aged Care facility to witness a document for the residents too."
Mr Gersch said he was fairly relaxed about when people could call on him.
"In true country spirit I'd give out my address and people could just call around when they needed something witnessed," he said.
"I always thought of it as a service to the community, so I didn't stand on too much ceremony in that regard."
Working with the Karen community in Nhill had been a great privilege for Mr Gersch, helping them assimilate into the community, provide advice and help with documentation.
Mr Hersch has also served on council for 40 years.
He has been married to his wife Marian for 62 years and they had four children.
Mr Kerry Shade of Horsham was recognised for 40 years service as a JP. He has also served as Horsham Rural City Council chief executive.
His worked as a JP across the Wimmera including in Natimuk, Warracknabeal and Horsham, and that work included bail justice.
Former Nhill resident, Peter Jones was recognised for 25 years as a JP. He now lives In Kerang.
The role of a JP volunteer is customer focused and administrative.
A JP provides document witnessing and certification services to the broader community both during and outside business hours.
JP volunteers are expected to respect, observe and adhere to the highest levels of personal, social and community standards of integrity and professionalism to ensure that all Victorians are provided with an independent, fair and impartial service.
