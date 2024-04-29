The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

No one should be the victim of violence or assault, says Victoria Police

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
April 29 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Victoria Police have issued a statement in view of the growing number of fatalities related to the deaths of women by known persons.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.