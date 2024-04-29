No one should be the victim of violence or assault, says Victoria Police

Victoria Police have issued a statement in view of the growing number of fatalities related to the deaths of women by known persons.
The Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed a rally in Canberra on Sunday April 28, saying, domestic violence in Australia had reached crisis proportions.
The have also issue the following warning about content saying the contents of this post discusses themes around sexual assault.
'Do you understand and practice consent? Consent is not only important, but the law.'
Victoria Police is committed to the safety of all, and no one should be the victim of violence or assault - in any form.
Affirmative consent puts the responsibility on each person to actively seek consent from the other people involved in any kind of sexual act.
Consent is an agreement between participants to engage in sexual activity. In Victoria, the law says both parties must freely agree to the sexual act for there to be consent. It also outlines circumstances in which someone is automatically considered unable to give consent.
We have dedicated specialist detectives who investigate all forms of sexual offences. To make a report, contact your local police station or Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team.
It is never too late to report an incident.
If you need support, please contact: 1800RESPECT - 1800 737 732
Sexual Assault Crisis Line - 1800 806 292
Kids Helpline Official - 1800 55 1800
As always, if you or someone else is in immediate danger, call Triple Zero (000).
Learn more about how to make a report to police by visiting: http://www.police.vic.gov.au/reporting-sexual-offences.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.