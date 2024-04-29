NCFL: Donald bounce back in highly impressive fashion against Nullawil

Donald returned to the winner's list in round three of NCFL action, recording a statement win over Nullawil.
The Blues 16.13 (109) to 10.10 (70) victory was a terrific response to last week's 74-point drubbing at the hands of Birchip-Watchem.
New Blues coach Josh Potter said it was a great comeback after a tough week.
"We were a bit underdone last week, but we needed to respond because that's not an excuse," Potter said.
"We only played half a game against Birchip, so we knew we had to respond with a four-quarter effort, and we did, which was really pleasing.
"It was a total team effort - everyone contributed, and there were no real standouts.
"But our backline needs a special mention because they were phenomenal with how they read footy, switched the ball and got drive out of our half-back."
The Blues got away to a good start before the strong Maroons outfit found their footing and opened up a three-goal lead.
That gap was pegged back, and by the final change, the Blues had brought the deficit to within four points.
The tight game blew wide open in the Blues' favour in the last quarter, as they scored eight goals to one.
"We moved Todd Stevenson into the middle in the final term to provide some grunt and gain some clearances, which allowed our midfield to get on top, but Nullawil still got plenty of the footy," Potter said.
"Thankfully, our back six cut them off pretty easily, and we used the corridor on the rebound to our advantage."
Despite one-off appearances from Richmond premiership player Josh Caddy and former NRL star Will Chambers, St Arnaud was no match for Birchip-Watchem.
The red-hot Bulls improved to 3-0 ahead of a blockbuster clash against the Tigers next Saturday.
The 16.13 (109) to 5.8 (38) defeat for the Saints was unfair on a side that fought hard for the majority of the match before falling away in the final term.
The Saints led by seven points at quarter time, were down by the same margin at halftime and were only 23 points in arrears heading into the final change.
An eight-goal to-none last term from the Bulls blew the margin out.
Ben Edwards finished with eight majors to take his season tally to 23 from three games.
Any thought reigning premiers Sea Lake-Nandaly were coming back to the pack was quashed on Saturday.
After hard-fought victories against Boort and Wedderburn, the Tigers were back to their brutal best in a 19.17 (131) to 1.6 (12) victory against Wycheproof-Narraport.
The Tigers kept a weakened Demons lineup goalless in the first half and took a 71-point lead into the main break.
Even without spearhead Joshua Jenkins, the Tigers ran amok in attack led by Billy Mcinnes with five majors.
Young star Thomas Cox was named as the Tigers best.
Wedderburn is building a sneaky case that they are a team to be reckoned with in 2024.
The Redbacks have improved to 2-1, and their only loss was a more than commendable 16-point defeat by the Tigers in round two.
Besides an even second term, the Redbacks outclassed Charlton in a 14.14 (98) to 6.6 (42) triumph.
Recruit Anthony Zelencich slotted four majors, while Jayden Jones and Jackson McEwen were the Redback's best.
