Ribbons gone: St Pats Cathedral in talks with survivors about memorial

The ribbons which once adorned St Patrick's Cathedral's fence could be gone for good, under a new plan to implement a permanent memorial to Catholic abuse survivors.
More than a month on from the cutting of ribbons from the fence of St Patrick's Cathedral, Ballarat Diocese Vicar General Marcello Colasante says talks have been going well with survivor groups about the future of the site.
The ribbons, tied to the fence of the cathedral to memorialise and acknowledge historical abuses committed in the Ballarat Diocese, were removed as part of maintenance works.
There have since been meetings between the parish and representatives from Loud Fence Inc, the organisation which spearheaded the ribbon laying movement, about a permanent memorial at the cathedral.
Mr Colasante, however, confirmed that any future ribbons, tied to the fence after the maintenance works are done, will be cut down.
"I think what will happen is that what you'll find is that ribbons will be removed, " he said.
"It is both a sensitive and contentious issue, because there are many different points of view ...
"There was a consensus that whatever the (future) memorial, the ribbons are very, very important for what they signify and what they represent."
Ribbons were again tied to the fence in early April, after their initial removal, but were cut down less than three hours after they were placed.
Mr Colasante said the idea of having a special place on the fence to place ribbons was canvassed at the meeting with survivors, which was generally supported.
"A request was made for gifting a certain section of the fence for ribbons to be attached," he said.
"That has certainly been something that the bishop of Ballarat is open to. What part of the fence, I don't know.
"Both groups are on the same page in trying to reach some kind of consensus about what should happen now in the future.
"All I would say is that these conversations will happen over some time.
"We are not two opposing groups, we are trying to work together.
"The meeting that took place ... was a step in that direction."
On the other end of the table, Loud Fence Inc's Mark O'Brien said the survivors' group was happy from the outcome of the initial talks.
"We have met, we have had the opportunity for survivors to speak honestly and earnestly with cathedral representatives and the Bishop," Mr O'Brien said. "I believe the meeting went very well, I believe we are supported and survivors are being listened to. We are in dialogue now, which is important."
The presence of ribbons on St Patrick's Cathedral's fence has been a long and contentious issue.
In 2018, ribbons were removed from the fence, however the diocese denied any parishioners were involved.
Again in 2021, a man armed with a knife cut ribbons from the fence, in an apparent self-inspired act, which drew condemnation from survivors and parish administration.
Elsewhere, work has progressed on a memorial to clergy abuse planned for Victoria Park.
A national competition to design the Continuous Voices memorial was opened in November 2023. The project has the backing of the City of Ballarat, which has pitched in $520,000 for the idea.
The last leg of funding is still to be secured from the federal government.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
