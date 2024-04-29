The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ribbons gone: St Pats Cathedral in talks with survivors about memorial

By Alex Dalziel
Updated April 30 2024 - 10:29am, first published April 29 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ribbons which once adorned St Patrick's Cathedral's fence could be gone for good, under a new plan to implement a permanent memorial to Catholic abuse survivors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.